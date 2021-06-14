Goo Goo Dolls' St. Louis Music Park concert is rescheduled

Goo Goo Dolls’ St. Louis Music Park concert has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. July 29, 2022. Goo Goo Dolls previously had dates scheduled for 2021 and 2020 at St. Louis Music Park.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.
Blue October will open the show.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but instead will open later this summer.
