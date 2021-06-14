 Skip to main content
Goo Goo Dolls' St. Louis Music Park concert is rescheduled
Goo Goo Dolls' St. Louis Music Park concert is rescheduled

Goo Goo Dolls at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2016.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Goo Goo Dolls’ St. Louis Music Park concert has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. July 29, 2022. Goo Goo Dolls  previously had dates scheduled for 2021 and 2020 at St. Louis Music Park.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

Blue October will open the show.

Click here for tickets.

St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but instead will open later this summer.

 

