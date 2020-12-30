'Good Morning America' list of best 2020 albums includes St. Louis flavor

“The fourth Run the Jewels album has Killer Mike and EL-P delivering their most explosive set to date. There isn't a track here that doesn't leap out of your speakers with great force. With the chaotic 2020 political backdrop, this is just the kind of righteously driven album we need. On ‘JU$T,’ featuring Pharrell Willams and Zack de la Rocha, the chorus reminds us to "look at all these slave masters posing on your dollar," pointing out ingrained institutional racism embedded into the underlying fabric of our society. Less pointed but no less engaging is the banging ‘Ooh La La,’ an instant hip-hop classic featuring Greg Nice and DJ Premier. Elsewhere, ‘Pulling the Pin’ has the amazingly weird guest combination of Josh Homme and Mavis Staples placed over a very trippy beat. The 11 tracks here hit hard! It sounds like an undeniable soundtrack to a coming revolution. This feels like it sonically captures the dystopian quality of 2020. ‘RTJ4’ is a biting and abrasive classic for the ages.”