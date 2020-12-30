'Good Morning America' list of best 2020 albums includes St. Louis flavor

The “Good Morning America” list of its 50 Best Album of 2020, topped by Fiona Apple, has entries with major ties to St. Louis -- the Psychedelic Furs’ “Made of Rain” (No. 14), Lisa Ramey’s “Surrender” (No. 34) and Run the Jewels’ “RTJ4” (No. 2).
Producer-guitarist Richard Fortus, who lives in unincorporated St. Louis, produced the Psychedelic Furs’ “Made of Rain” album with the band. The album was mostly produced at Sawhorse Records in St. Louis.
The morning television show said: “If you expect the first new Psychedelic Furs album in 29 years to sound like their iconic '80s hits ‘Love My Way’ or ‘The Ghost in You,’ you would be misguided. ‘Made of Rain’ isn't the least bit nostalgic. It is a dense, heavy-hitting, hard-edged dose of art-rock that comes out swinging with the one-two punch of ‘The Boy Who Invented Rock and Roll’ and ‘Don't Believe.’ ‘You'll Be Mine’ is a stirring, building ballad with a dark edge, perhaps predicting an incoming sense of doom. ‘No One’ is a wonderfully vicious takedown, while "This'll Never Be Like Love" is both beautiful and cutting. This is an extremely forward-thinking collection and one of the biggest and greatest surprises of the year."
Ramey originally hails from St. Ann, though she currently lives in New York City. She appeared on season 16 on “The Voice, and made it as far as the top 24.
“The debut album from singer Lisa Ramey combines rock, R&B, funk and pop into a unique concoction. Ramey, who was once a contestant on ‘The Voice,’ seems most at home behind a heavy wall of sound. She almost catches a charge when the guitars kick in on ‘Creeping Along’ and the build of ‘Didn't You’ provides the perfect springboard for Ramey to send her voice off into the stratosphere. She also shows her versatility on quieter, numbers like ‘Open Wide’ and ‘Hymn,’ and she is able to sizzle on ‘Clear Your Mind.’ ‘You Ain't My Friend’ and the murderous ‘KMB’ ooze attitude while delivering dynamic pop hooks. Ramey is a singer, adept at telling stories with her songs and making you feel like she has lived every word.
Run the Jewels, whose “RTJ4” is one of the best reviewed releases of 2020, features St. Louisan Trackstar the DJ as its in-house DJ.
“The fourth Run the Jewels album has Killer Mike and EL-P delivering their most explosive set to date. There isn't a track here that doesn't leap out of your speakers with great force. With the chaotic 2020 political backdrop, this is just the kind of righteously driven album we need. On ‘JU$T,’ featuring Pharrell Willams and Zack de la Rocha, the chorus reminds us to "look at all these slave masters posing on your dollar," pointing out ingrained institutional racism embedded into the underlying fabric of our society. Less pointed but no less engaging is the banging ‘Ooh La La,’ an instant hip-hop classic featuring Greg Nice and DJ Premier. Elsewhere, ‘Pulling the Pin’ has the amazingly weird guest combination of Josh Homme and Mavis Staples placed over a very trippy beat. The 11 tracks here hit hard! It sounds like an undeniable soundtrack to a coming revolution. This feels like it sonically captures the dystopian quality of 2020. ‘RTJ4’ is a biting and abrasive classic for the ages.”