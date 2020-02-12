Goodie Mob bringing 'Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour' to Pop's

Goodie Mob's "Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour" is at Pop's on May 17. Show time is at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$50 with VIP available. Tickets are at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
