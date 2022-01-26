Goodie Mob reschedules concert at Pop's

Goodie Mob’s “4 My PPL Tour 2022” is at Pop’s in Sauget with a show on March 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Goodie Mob has been previously scheduled to perform at Pop’s, and those tickets will be honored. The earlier show was postponed because of the pandemic.
New tickets are $35-$40 at ticketweb.com.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
