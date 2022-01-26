 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodie Mob reschedules concert at Pop's

Dungeon Family Reunion Tour 2019 - Atlanta

CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo with Goodie Mob performs during the Dungeon Family Reunion Tour 2019 at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Goodie Mob’s “4 My PPL Tour 2022” is at Pop’s in Sauget with a show on March 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Goodie Mob has been previously scheduled to perform at Pop’s, and those tickets will be honored. The earlier show was postponed because of the pandemic.

New tickets are $35-$40 at ticketweb.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

