Goodie Mob's concert at Pop's is canceled

Update: This show has been canceled. Refunds are being issued automatically. Click here for more information.

Earlier post: Goodie Mob’s “4 My PPL Tour 2022” is at Pop’s in Sauget with a show on March 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Goodie Mob has been previously scheduled to perform at Pop’s, and those tickets will be honored. The earlier show was postponed because of the pandemic.

New tickets are $35-$40 at ticketweb.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

