Goodie Mob's 'Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour' at Pop's moves to September
Update: Goodie Mob's concert at Pop's has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. New tickets are available at ticketweb.com. Get more information at popsrocks.com.

Original post: Goodie Mob's "Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour" is at Pop's on May 17. Show time is at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$50 with VIP available. Tickets are at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

