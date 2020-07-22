Got beats? Skiddalz is looking for music producers for potential big placements

Rapper Skiddalz, a Centralia native whose music is currently featured in ads for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty along with on MTV’s Double Shot at Love,” is looking to work with producers for new beats in hopes of possible placements.

On her Facebook, she posts:

"I have almost 60 song placements with MTV and VH1. Just licensed two tracks with Rihanna and Fenty Beauty. I have music placements with a clothing line, an ad agency, Amnesty International, Coca-Cola and Lowlands Festival out of the Netherlands. As an independent artist, I am constantly working and grinding for the next opportunity!

I say all that to say this: I am looking for a music producer who is serious about their craft and wants to create some amazing records with me for some potentially big placements. If you sent me your beats and I haven't hit you back, message me again! If you haven't sent me any of your music, send it now!

Email it to contact@skiddalz.com and let's work!"

Skiddalz’ relationship with MTV goes back to 2008 when she landed a song on MTV dating show “Next.” Her song “OMG” was popular on the second season of “Jersey Shore.” Her music has also appeared in “Disaster Date,” “The Pauly D Project,” “Mama Drama” and other shows.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.