Gov't Mule heading to the Pageant

Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule

 Photo by Jay Sansone

Gov't Mule is at the Pageant with a concert at 8 p.m. April 23. The show is An Evening With.

Tickets are $35-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test are required for entry.

