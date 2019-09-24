Subscribe for 99¢
Mavis and Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples

Grace Potter performs live on stage at the Mavis and Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Grace Potter is at the Pageant on Feb. 20; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $38.50-$53.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments