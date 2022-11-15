 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grammy nominations include several artists from St. Louis area

Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday, and artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele lead the pack. Queen Bey, the most nominated woman in Grammy history, scored nine nominations, with eight for Lamar, and seven for Adele and Brandi Carlile.

But some St. Louis creatives also showed up on the list.

Songwriter Cor.ece, a St. Louis native who lives in Los Angeles, is credited as a songwriter on “Renaissance" (under the name Cor.ece Smith). He co-wrote the song “Cozy.”

Trumpeter Keyon Harrold plays on the “Renaissance” song “Pure/Honey.” The Ferguson native now also lives in LA.

Growing Grammy favorite the Baylor Project, the husband-and-wife duo of Marcus and Jean Baylor, received two nominations. Ferguson native Marcus Baylor is nominated for best improvised jazz solo for “Call of the Drum.” The Baylor Project is nominated in the best jazz vocal category for “The Evening: Live At Apparatus.” The Baylors live in New Jersey.

The Baylor Project has been nominated for several Grammys in the past.

Any nod for rock band Wilco is always a nod for Belleville, which, of course, is frontman Jeff Tweedy’s hometown. Wilco is nominated in the best album notes category for “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition). Tweedy lives in Chicago.

St. Louis’ Carl Nappa engineered and mixed “Full Circle” by Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul, featuring LSU Golden Band of Tigerland. It was nominated for best regional roots music album.

The Grammy Awards ceremony is Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The broadcast airs on CBS.

Best of luck to all those nominees with St. Louis ties.

