Grammy nominations include several artists hailing from St. Louis area

Grammy nominations were announced today, and names such as Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Adele lead the pack with nine nominations for Queen Bey (now the most nominated women in Grammy history), eight for Lamar, and seven for Adele and Brandi Carlile.

But some St. Louis creatives show up in the nominations as well.

Songwriter Cor.ece is credited as a songwriter on “Renaissance (under the name Cor.ece Smith). He co-wrote on the song “Cozy.” St. Louis native Cor.ece lives in Los Angeles. Trumpet player Keyon Harrold plays on the “Renaissance” song “Pure/Honey”; Harrold originally comes from Ferguson, and now lives in Los Angeles as well.

Growing Grammy favorite the Baylor Project, the husband and wife duo of Marcus and Jean Baylor, heard its name called out twice. Ferguson native Marcus Baylor is nominated for Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Call of the Drum.” The Baylor Project is nominated in the Best Jazz Vocal category for its “The Evening: Live At Apparatus.” The Baylors live in New Jersey.

The Baylor Project has been nominated for several Grammys in the past.

Any nod for rock band Wilco is always a nod for Belleville, which of course is Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s hometown. Wilco is nominated in the Best Album Notes category for its “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition). Tweedy lives in Chicago.

St. Louis’ Carl Nappa engineered and mixed Best Regional Roots Music Album nominated album “Full Circle” by Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring LSU Golden Band from Tigerland.

The awards are Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.