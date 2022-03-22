 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand Funk Railroad, Dave Mason heading to the Factory

Grand Funk Railroad

Grand Funk Railroad

 Courtesy of the artist

Grand Funk Railroad and Dave Mason are at the Factory with a show on July 23. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is presented by KSHE.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

GMT-0500

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jack Nicholson asked Adrien Brody to boycott 2003 Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News