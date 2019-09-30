The National Hockey League and rock band Green Day are new partners, and St. Louis has a special part in that.
The NHL and Green Day have linked up for a new two-year cross-platform partnership involving marketing and promotional that includes NHL fans getting a look at the upcoming Green Day song “Fire, Ready, Aim.” But here’s where St. Louis comes in — the band will perform at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 on NBC. Enterprise Center is home of the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues.
“Fire, Ready, Aim.” will serve as the opening theme song for NBCSN’s “Wednesday Night Hockey,” opening with the New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers game Oct. 9. The show open includes Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues along with several other NHL players.
The song is from the upcoming Green Day album “Father of All ...” Songs from the album will be featured through the NHL in game highlights, broadcast bumpers, jumbotron content and more.
The special Green Day concert should appease some Green Day fans grumpy over the fact the band’s stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer is not scheduled to play St. Louis.
In 2017, the band performed at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
