Green Day performing free outside Enterprise Center before NHL All-Star Game

Superstar rock band Green Day will give a free concert outside of Enterprise Center Jan. 25 before the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game inside the venue. The concert is open to the public and will take place at 14th and Market streets.

All fans attending the performance will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the event area starting at 3 p.m. and all bags will be subject to search.

Green Day will also perform briefly inside Enterprise Center during the second intermission, which will be televised live as part of the All-Star Game broadcast on NBC.

Portions of both performances will be broadcast.

The Green Day performances are part of a multi-year partnership between the NHL and Green Day.

Green Day’s forthcoming album is “Father of All…”, out Feb. 7. Its “Fire, Ready, Aim” from the album has been featured on “NHL on NBC” broadcasts and more.