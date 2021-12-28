Greensky Bluegrass and Maggie Rose cancel New Year's Eve performances locally

Greensky Bluegrass’ New Year’s Eve show at the Factory and Maggie Rose’s New Year’s Eve show at Delmar Hall are both canceled as the Omicron variant continues raging through the holiday season.
Greensky Bluegrass had shows scheduled at the Factory Dec. 31 and Dec. 30, and both are canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the band’s camp. Refunds are available.
Rose announced the news of her Delmar Hall show on her social media. Refunds are available. A new date is expected to be announced.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
