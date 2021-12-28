Greensky Bluegrass, Maggie Rose cancel St. Louis New Year's Eve shows

New Year's Eve shows by Greensky Bluegrass at the Factory and Maggie Rose at Delmar Hall are canceled as the Omicron variant continues to spread this holiday season.
Greensky Bluegrass had shows scheduled Dec. 30-31 at the Factory, and both are canceled because of COVID-19 cases among the band. Refunds are available.
Rose announced her Delmar Hall cancellation on social media. Refunds are available, and a new date is expected to be announced.
Get more information at delmarhall.com and thefactorystl.com.
Due to positive COVID cases in the Greensky camp, our NYE Run at @thefactory_stl is cancelled. We recognize the inconvenience this causes many of you and we sympathize. we are genuinely very upset, disappointed and sorry. Refunds for both shows will automatically be processed. pic.twitter.com/UQBVP6i9pq— Greensky Bluegrass (@campgreensky) December 27, 2021
Hey everybody. We have been thinking on this and it’s a very, very difficult decision, but we have to cancel the remaining shows of 2021. Tickets will be refunded and we will reschedule. pic.twitter.com/B9I3hB4wSF— Maggie Rose (@IAmMaggieRose) December 27, 2021