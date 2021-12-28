Greensky Bluegrass, Maggie Rose cancel St. Louis New Year's Eve shows

New Year's Eve shows by Greensky Bluegrass at the Factory and Maggie Rose at Delmar Hall are canceled as the Omicron variant continues to spread this holiday season.

Greensky Bluegrass had shows scheduled Dec. 30-31 at the Factory, and both are canceled because of COVID-19 cases among the band. Refunds are available.

Rose announced her Delmar Hall cancellation on social media. Refunds are available, and a new date is expected to be announced.

Get more information at delmarhall.com and thefactorystl.com.

