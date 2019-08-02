Subscribe for 99¢
Greg Laswell

Greg Laswell

Photo courtesy of the artist

Greg Laswell is at the Old Rock House with a show on Oct. 8; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at metrotix.com.

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

 

Tags

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments