Gregory Porter soars during Music at the Intersection's second day in Grand Center

Harrold’s son Keyon Harrold Jr. was subject to a racial attack in December at a New York City hotel in an incident that went viral. “Most of you who know me know it’s been a trying year for me,” he told the crowd.

Harrold paid homage to lives lost on Sept. 11, as did several artists at Music at the Intersection during their sets; Saturday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the tragedies of that day.

One incredible thing seen at Music at the Intersection and the shows at the Fox Theatre in particular is it’s giving opportunities for St. Louis artists to perform their own sets on the Fox Theatre stage, artists who may not have the opportunity otherwise.

Scooter Brown and Mark Harris II were great examples. Prior to performing with Porter, Brown and his young band did their thing during which Brown encouraged fans to vibe if they wanted to, which proved easy. He shouted out his song “Constant Cosmic Contact” to people “who look like me,” and covered “War” by Sir, showcasing his vastly increasing singing skills.