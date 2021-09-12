Gregory Porter soars during Music at the Intersection's second day in Grand Center

Talk about finding your groove.
The second of three days of the inaugural Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center picked up the pace from the comparatively softer Friday kickoff. Saturday had bigger crowds, more energy, and names such as Gregory Porter, Bettye LaVette, Keyon Harrold, the Soul Rebels and a host of St. Louis artists all combining to really light up the event.
Porter, whose latest album is “All Rise,” brought a forceful set to the stage beginning with opening song “Holding On,” and rode a great groove for the rest of his 90-minute set. Porter’s was one of those shows where if you missed it, you really missed it.
His distinctly rich baritone soared over songs such as “On My Way to Harlem,” “Take Me to the Alley,” “Insanity,” and “No Love Dying.”
He demonstrated why he's easily one of jazz music's premier male vocalists, while also blending in gospel and soul during the set that also featured the rousing “Liquid Spirit” and “1960 What?” and the more poignant "Musical Genocide."
Helping Porter soar were a number of St. Louis-bred players credited by Porter for providing his rhythm — Jahmal Nichols on bass (St. Louis), Emanuel Harrold on drums (Ferguson), and special guest Scooter Brown on saxophone (East St. Louis), making his debut with Porter. Brown in particular was given many opportunities to solo, and showed he more than has what it takes. Additionally, Keyon Harrold, Emanuel Harrold’s brother, popped in and out on trumpet.
Nichols’ delightfully wonky big solo incorporated bits of the Ohio Players and Stevie Wonder and helped launch Porter into “Papa Was a Rolling Stone," forever a popular cover choice.
Keyon Harrold, featuring fellow Ferguson native Shedrick Mitchell on keys and East St. Louis’ Charles Haynes on drums, had his own set just prior to Porter.
He pronounced “I’m home. St. Louis, Missouri” as he took the stage after his late mother’s voice played through the speakers. “We’re gonna have a good time. Is that alright?” It certainly was.
Harrold, the newly-appointed creative advisor for Jazz St. Louis, explained the concept behind his album “The Mugician” and its taking music to a higher level, which he did with his thoughtful musicianship featuring often spirited, sprawling compositions on songs such as “Her Beauty (Through My Eyes),” dedicated to the “amazing queens in St. Louis.” The selection nicely featured Harrold breaking out in song, which he did a couple of times throughout his set.
He also performed his now-standard “MB Lament,” a song he recorded in memory of Michael Brown, “a kid who was killed for no good reason.” He has retitled the song “When Will It Stop,” and spoke of himself being a father and imagining his son not coming home.
Harrold’s son Keyon Harrold Jr. was subject to a racial attack in December at a New York City hotel in an incident that went viral. “Most of you who know me know it’s been a trying year for me,” he told the crowd.
Harrold paid homage to lives lost on Sept. 11, as did several artists at Music at the Intersection during their sets; Saturday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the tragedies of that day.
One incredible thing seen at Music at the Intersection and the shows at the Fox Theatre in particular is it’s giving opportunities for St. Louis artists to perform their own sets on the Fox Theatre stage, artists who may not have the opportunity otherwise.
Scooter Brown and Mark Harris II were great examples. Prior to performing with Porter, Brown and his young band did their thing during which Brown encouraged fans to vibe if they wanted to, which proved easy. He shouted out his song “Constant Cosmic Contact” to people “who look like me,” and covered “War” by Sir, showcasing his vastly increasing singing skills.
Watch out for Brown. He’s on the move just like keyboardist and producer Harris II whose debut on the stage included instrumental grooves from his “Imagine” and “Interstellar” albums. Harris wasn’t going to bask in such an opportunity as this without bringing his friends along, and he featured local singers Tish (formerly Tish Haynes Keys) and Shanelle Scott as special guests.
After his set, Harris said “playing at the Fox Theatre is a huge moment for me. I remember going on a field trip to the Fox and the tour guide said ‘Only the best play here,’ so to be here years later and playing my music is an incredible feeling.”
Scott had never even been in the Fox Theatre before.
“This is mind-blowing, a whole different level of being blown,” she said. “I’m humbled and grateful.”
Jazz duo the Bosman Twins were presented with the St. Louis Music Legends Award on the Fox Theatre stage by Ken and Nancy Kranzberg of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. She called the Bosman Twins her "overall ideal."
Music at the Intersection is streaming the Fox Theatre shows for free to everyone through Music at the Intersection’s Facebook page. The streams will remain up through the weekend. Click here to watch the stream for Saturday's shows at the Fox Theatre, which does not include Porter's set.
Janet Evra brought some sophisticated, cool jazz set she titled “An Evening in Paris” to Jazz St. Louis' Ferring Jazz Bistro, featuring French jazz tunes. The English-born Evra, who performed songs such as “Baila,” “C’est si bon,” “La Vie en Rose” and “Solar,” pointed out St. Louis musicians have influenced musicians all over the world, and vice versa.
The Baylor Project delivered a sublime set of contemporary jazz at the Sheldon Concert Hall, and there was plenty of swingin’, scattin’, and all the jazz things going on, wonderfully. The act is fronted by Marcus Baylor (drums, a Ferguson native) and his wife Jean Baylor (vocals). The Baylor Project performed from its new “Generations” album and more with “Love Makes Me Sing,” “2020,” “We Swing (The Cypher),” and “Becoming,” and well as “Praise Song,” a gloriously huge moment for Jean Baylor and keyboardist Shedrick Mitchell, who also played with Keyon Harrold.
St. Louis hip-hop artist Tef Poe used his late night set at the Grandel as the perfect opportunity to perform his potent new “Nine” album locally for the first time. The set included nods to his older material and a shout out to his mentor Cornel West. Tef Poe filled in for Brock Seals, who was forced to cancel his set.
St. Louis singer and rapper Blvck Spvde performed at the Big Top early Saturday with an eight-piece band, and continued to prove himself as one of St. Louis’ favorite free spirits. While he has swayed back and forth between hip-hop and soul, he was in full soul mode here, all-out crooning at times during the groovin’ set.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, GZA did not perform with the Soul Rebels at the Big Top, though the Soul Rebels did perform without the Wu-Tang Clan rapper.
Other artists who performed were Bettye LaVette, Dam-Funk, Midwest Avengers, Katarra, Brady Lewis, iLLPHONiCS, Sample Kulture, and 18andCounting.
Sunday's shows include Lalah Hathaway, Denise Thimes, Anita Jackson, Roland Johnson, Marquise Knox, Funky Butt Brass Band, Nikki Hill, John Henry, We Are Root Mod and more.