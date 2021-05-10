Grouplove booked for the Pageant in September

Grouplove is at the Pageant with a show on Sept. 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are starting at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is currently not open.
105.7 the Point is welcoming the show.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Grouplove's new album is "This is This."
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
