Grouplove heading to the Pageant

Grouplove is at the Pageant with a show on April 9. The show is a stop on the “Healer Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Le Shiv is also on the bill.

Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale a 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 a the Pageant.

Every ticket purchased online comes with one CD or digital download of Grouplove’s upcoming album, “Healer.” After your ticket purchase you’ll receive an additional email in the coming weeks with instructions on how to redeem your album

Get more information at thepageant.com.

