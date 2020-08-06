Grove staple Attitudes to close Aug. 15

Life was Good!

But now, we are living in a time where we don’t know what the future looks like. So many businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, have been hit hard by this pandemic. It has been rough, but we can’t thank our current staff enough for how hard they have been working during this time. They’ve worn masks, followed CDC guidelines, and kept everyone safe. And all the while, they worked to provide some normalcy for you to enjoy a fun night out.

As many of you know our buildings have been for sale for a few years. We have accepted an offer and sold them. But -- that is buildings only Everything IN Attitudes will be for sale. If you have any questions about the contents, you may contact us at jannbrigulio@yahoo.com. We will post more about the sale in a few days.

I would like to say thank you with all my heart to my business partner, Bonnie. She is the backbone of Attitudes. Bonnie worked tirelessly, decorating and cooking for all our special events. She did it all - and while wearing high heels.