Grove staple Attitudes to close Aug. 15

Longtime Grove staple Attitudes (4100 Manchester Ave.) is shutting its doors. The gay bar, club and drag venue will close Aug. 15; a drag show is scheduled for tonight (Aug. 6) with DJ Rico Steez spinning.
Attitudes opened in 1988. Jann Brigulio, Attitudes' original owner, returned in 2016 to keep it afloat.
The news was posted on Attitudes' Facebook page, in which the building owner says she has been hit hard by the pandemic and sold the building finally after a few years. Everything inside of Attitudes is up for sale.
The full note on Facebook is below (edited slightly for clarity):
"To all our LGBTQIA+ Community in St. Louis and across the United States,
After 32 years, thousands of drinks, and wonderful times we will be closing our doors for good. Attitudes will have its last call for alcohol on August 15, 2020. Attitudes opened in August 1988 and Bonnie and I have had some of the best times of our lives at our club! We lived it, we loved it, and it was our baby.
One of my fondest memories of Attitudes will always be the nights that we would start off with only the Pub side open. It would be packed as guests waited anxiously to be let into the Club. At 10 p.m., we would open the Club doors with music playing, laser lights beaming and fog misting in the air. People scattered out searching for their table, for their spot that they owned for the night.
Life was Good!
But now, we are living in a time where we don’t know what the future looks like. So many businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, have been hit hard by this pandemic. It has been rough, but we can’t thank our current staff enough for how hard they have been working during this time. They’ve worn masks, followed CDC guidelines, and kept everyone safe. And all the while, they worked to provide some normalcy for you to enjoy a fun night out.
As many of you know our buildings have been for sale for a few years. We have accepted an offer and sold them. But -- that is buildings only Everything IN Attitudes will be for sale. If you have any questions about the contents, you may contact us at jannbrigulio@yahoo.com. We will post more about the sale in a few days.
I would like to say thank you with all my heart to my business partner, Bonnie. She is the backbone of Attitudes. Bonnie worked tirelessly, decorating and cooking for all our special events. She did it all - and while wearing high heels.
If a fight broke out (and they did), Bonnie would kick off her heels and be right in it. Even in her 70’s she is still wearing her high heels. As we retire, and slow down a bit, I look forward to our future together. I’m not sure what it looks like in this world of uncertainty, but I bet it includes high heels
Please stop by and see us and our staff. We will be open for two more weeks! We hope you have fond memories of Attitudes. As years go by and you want to share them with us and others we have created a Kudoboard where anyone can upload photos and videos to share their memories of Attitudes.
Attitudes was a special space and became an iconic place for so many. Remember what we said as you left for the night, 'You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here!' Now is the time we will all leave and take our memories with us.
We sincerely thank each of you! It has been our pleasure to serve you for the last 32 years.
Much love to all,
Bonnie and Jann"
Gay establishments Rehab and Just John remain in the Grove, as does the Grove-adjacent JJ’s Clubhouse. The Grove has been considered St. Louis’ gay district by some though it has seen many hits as Novak’s, Meyer’s Grove, Erney’s 32, R-Bar, Bomber’s Hideaway and Bad Dog’s are gone.
The closing of the centrally located Attitudes come at a time when the Grove has recently seen Takashima Records and Parlor close controversially amid sexual misconduct claims, and the Ready Room temporarily close while it looks for a new location.
