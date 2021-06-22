 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall
0 comments

'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman

 Courtesy of the artist

Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Nov. 3. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at  10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Navy tests aircraft carrier with explosives

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports