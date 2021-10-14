 Skip to main content
'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is postponed
 Courtesy of the artist

Update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed.

An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Nov. 3. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at  10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.

