'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is postponed

Update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed.
An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible.
-
Michael Jackson tribute show the MJ Experience heading to the Factory
-
After historic venue’s big encore, Stifel Theatre celebrates 10 years back in business
-
The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis
-
Kranzberg Arts Foundation's revamped residency program announces its recipients
-
Nelly accepts BET's I Am Hip Hop Award: 'This is for my whole city'
Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Nov. 3. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today