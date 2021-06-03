 Skip to main content
Gucci Mane heading to the Ambassador
2019 Festival d'ete de Quebec - Day 9

Gucci Mane performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Gucci Mane is at the Ambassador with a show on July 31; doors are at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $60-$150 and are available at eventbrite.com.

The show is presented by Ghost.

