 Skip to main content
Gucci Mane's concert at the Ambassador is canceled
0 comments

Gucci Mane's concert at the Ambassador is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Festival d'ete de Quebec - Day 9

Gucci Mane performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Update: This concert has been canceled. Click here for more information.

Original post: Gucci Mane is at the Ambassador with a show on July 31; doors are at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $60-$150 and are available at eventbrite.com.

The show is presented by Ghost.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Beckinsale has never gone on a date

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports