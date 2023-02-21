Guns N’ Roses is returning to St. Louis for a show Sept. 9 at Busch Stadium as part of its world tour.

This is the classic rock band’s first time touring North America since 2021’s “We’re F’N Back! Tour,” and first time in St. Louis since a 2017 show at the Dome at America’s Center for its “Not in This Lifetime” tour.

The latter tour was the group’s return to St. Louis after the infamous “Riverport Riot” at Riverport Amphitheater (now Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) in 1991.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at cardinals.com/gunsnroses and gunsnroses.com for the Busch Stadium show. Tickets prices are forthcoming.

The tour begins June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel; the North American leg begins Aug. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Guns N’ Roses released the “Use Your Illusion I and II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set” in 2022.