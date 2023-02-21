Guns N’ Roses is returning to St. Louis for a show Sept. 9 at Busch Stadium as part of its world tour.

It will be the classic rock band’s first time touring North America since 2021’s “We’re F’N Back! Tour” and the first time in St. Louis since the 2017 “Not in This Lifetime” show at the Dome at America’s Center.

Until 2017, Guns N' Roses had not performed in St. Louis since the infamous “Riverport Riot” in 1991 at Riverport Amphitheater (now Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre).

Tickets for the Busch Stadium show are $49.50-$375 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at cardinals.com/gunsnroses and gunsnroses.com.

The tour begins June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel; the North American leg begins Aug. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Guns N’ Roses released the “Use Your Illusion I and II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set” in 2022.