Guy Torry heading to the Funny Bone St. Charles

Guy Torry is at the new Funny Bone in St. Charles with shows Jan. 14-15. The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
The location is part of the Streets of St. Charles.
Get more information at stlouisfunnybone.com.
Ticket prices are $20.
Funny Bone St. Charles is at 1520 S 5th St., Suite 107.
Torry is eyeing the release of his “Phat Tuesdays” comedy documentary for Amazon Prime Video soon. The title comes from a weekly comedy night he created in Los Angeles, exposing Black comedians to larger audiences. Phat Tuesdays ran at the Comedy Store from 1995 to 2005, with then-budding comedians including Chris Tucker, Chris Rock, Leslie Jones, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Dave Chappelle, Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac, Mo’nique and Mike Epps passing through.
East St. Louis native Reginald Hudlin directs.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
