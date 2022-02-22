 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.E.R. set to make her local headlining debut at St. Louis Music Park

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on May 4. The show is part of the 2022 leg of her 2021 tour.

This is H.E.R.’s first time headlining in the St. Louis market. She previously opened for Post Malone and Chris Brown, both at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $49.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.

"I've been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it's great to get back on the road. Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can't wait to feel that energy again," she said in anticipation of the tour.

Her latest album is "Back of My Mind."

H.E.R. is also juggling tour dates supporting Coldplay on its stadium tour.

