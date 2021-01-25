Halsey cancels tour that would have stopped at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: Halsey’s July 24, 2021 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been canceled along with the entirety of the tour because of concerns surrounding the continuing coronavirus.

The "Manic World Tour" was originally scheduled for 2020 and included a St. Louis date, but was moved to 2021 for the same reason.

The singer broke the news on her Twitter citing safety as the priority.

The cancellation looks to be one of the first big 2020-to-2021 concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to entirely pull the plug.

Previous update: Halsey's "Manic World Tour" will be rescheduled for 2021 in the wake of the current pandemic. She had been scheduled for July 24, 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. She says she will return at that time to same venue, and advises fans to either hold onto their tickets as they will be honored or to obtain refunds at point of purchase. Halsey announced the news on her social media today.