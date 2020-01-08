You are the owner of this article.
Halsey heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Manic World Tour'
Halsey heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Manic World Tour'

Spain European MTV Awards 2019 Show

Singer Halsey performs during the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Halsey’s “Manic World Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on July 25. Also on the bill are blackbear and PVRIS.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at livenation.com Four lawn tickets are available for $99 while supplies last.

The tour begins June 2 in Seattle.

Haley’s new album “Manic” is out Jan. 17.

