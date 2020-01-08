Halsey heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Manic World Tour'

Halsey’s “Manic World Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on July 25. Also on the bill are blackbear and PVRIS.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at livenation.com Four lawn tickets are available for $99 while supplies last.
The tour begins June 2 in Seattle.
Haley’s new album “Manic” is out Jan. 17.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today