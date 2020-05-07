You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Halsey moves tour to 2021 including show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
0 comments

Halsey moves tour to 2021 including show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Spain European MTV Awards 2019 Show

Singer Halsey performs during the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

 Joel C Ryan

Update: Halsey's "Manic World Tour" will be rescheduled for 2012 in the wake of the current pandemic. She had been scheduled for July 25 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. She says she will return at that time to same venue, and advises fans to either hold onto their tickets as they will be honored or to obtain refunds at point of purchase. Halsey announced the news on her social media today.

Click here and here for more information on refunds.

Original post: Halsey’s “Manic World Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on July 25. Also on the bill are blackbear and PVRIS.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at livenation.com Four lawn tickets are available for $99 while supplies last.

The tour begins June 2 in Seattle.

Haley’s new album “Manic” is out Jan. 17.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports