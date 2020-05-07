Halsey moves tour to 2021 including show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: Halsey's "Manic World Tour" will be rescheduled for 2012 in the wake of the current pandemic. She had been scheduled for July 25 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. She says she will return at that time to same venue, and advises fans to either hold onto their tickets as they will be honored or to obtain refunds at point of purchase. Halsey announced the news on her social media today.
Original post: Halsey’s “Manic World Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on July 25. Also on the bill are blackbear and PVRIS.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at livenation.com Four lawn tickets are available for $99 while supplies last.
The tour begins June 2 in Seattle.
Haley’s new album “Manic” is out Jan. 17.
