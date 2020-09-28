Hamburger Mary's St. Louis closes downtown after two years

Hamburger Mary’s St. Louis, the drag cabaret and restaurant at 400 Washington Avenue, has closed. An employee confirmed the closure after Saturday evening's shows, and Mokha Montrese, a new addition to the cast, posted a farewell on Facebook.

“Thank you David (Pardue), Rob (Mansman) and Mike (Dutzer) the staff of Hamburger Mary’s St. Luis it was my pleasure. There’s nothing to be ashamed of 2020 COVID-19 has been a tough time for everyone. Please hold your head up high and done’ look back," Montrese wrote. "Hamburger Mary’s St. Louis is now closed.”

Managing partner David Pardue could not be reached for comment.

When Hamburger Mary’s opened in January 2018, he said it was a “good time for people to come out and enjoy a good meal with entertainment on the side. ... We don’t want it to be seen as a gay bar because of the drag part,” Pardue said. “Ninety percent of our clientele are West County housewives and bachelorette parties. We want to be inviting to everyone.”

At 10,000 square feet, it was one of the largest Hamburger Mary’s locations.