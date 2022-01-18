 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanson coming to the Pageant
0 comments

Hanson coming to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Hanson

Hanson

 Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Hanson’s “Red Green Blue” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 12.

Tickets are $39.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

The North American leg of the tour begins July 12 in Houston, TX.

The band’s “Red Green Blue” album will be released May 20. Brothers  Taylor Hanson Isaac Hanson and Zac Brown each produced and write a third of the album; Taylor/”Red,” Isaac/”Green” and Zac/”Blue.”

“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joss Whedon denies threatening Gal Gadot on Justice League set

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News