Hanson coming to the Pageant

Hanson’s “Red Green Blue” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 12.
Tickets are $39.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.
The North American leg of the tour begins July 12 in Houston, TX.
The band’s “Red Green Blue” album will be released May 20. Brothers Taylor Hanson Isaac Hanson and Zac Brown each produced and write a third of the album; Taylor/”Red,” Isaac/”Green” and Zac/”Blue.”
“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson in a statement.
