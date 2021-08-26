Harry Styles' sold-out Enterprise Center show requires vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Harry Styles’ sold-out “Love On Tour” show coming Sept. 15 to Enterprise Center will require ticketholders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before entry. Concertgoers also must wear a mask.
Children under age 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.
All venue staff members must follow the same protocols.
Jenny Lewis is also on the bill.
