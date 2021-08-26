 Skip to main content
Harry Styles' sold-out Enterprise Center show requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests
Harry Styles' sold-out Enterprise Center show requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

 Courtesy of the artist

Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” sold-out show coming to Enterprise Center Sept. 15 will require ticketholders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask.

Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

All venue staff must follow the same protocols.

Jenny Lewis is also on the bill.

Click here for more information.

 

