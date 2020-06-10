Harry Styles' tour heading to Enterprise Center shifts to 2021

Update: Harry Styles fans will have to wait until 2021 for the pop singer to make his St. Louis debut. His July 21 concert at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021 at Enterprise Center. The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic.
As part of his statement on Twitter, he says he’ll be using the time he would have spent on tour this year instead listening and educating himself on how he can help in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.
Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available. Click here for refund information.
Jenny Lewis is also on the bill.
This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer. pic.twitter.com/EqSlr6HmBb— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 10, 2020
The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 10, 2020
I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 10, 2020
Original post: Singer Harry Styles makes his St. Louis debut with a show July 21 at Enterprise Center. The show is a stop on his “Love on Tour.” Jenny Lewis will open the show.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Styles hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 16. His new album is “Fine Line,” out Dec. 13. The album features “Lights Up.”
Styles is also known for his years with One Direction.
Rescheduled for 2020: Pointfest with Shinedown
Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup, originally scheduled for May 9, rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Rescheduled for 2020: The Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch
105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, originally scheduled for May 10, rescheduled for Oct. 2.
Rescheduled for 2020: Brooks and Dunn
Brooks and Dunn’s “Reboot 2020 Tour” with Tucker Beathard, original scheduled for May 15, rescheduled for Oct. 3
Postponed: Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, originally scheduled for May 29, rescheduled for July 12, now postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, June 6, canceled.
Canceled: KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper
KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Ratt, Dokken, Jack Russell’s Great White Skid Row, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, June 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Chicago
Chicago, Rick Springfield, originally scheduled for June 23, rescheduled for June 22, 2021
Canceled: Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” with Marilyn Manson, June 24, canceled prior to the pandemic because of Osbourne’s health issues.
Canceled: Journey
Journey with the Pretenders, June 26, canceled.
Canceled: Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt’s “Southside Summer Tour 2020” with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus, originally scheduled for June 27, rescheduled for Sept. 3, now canceled.
Postponed: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, July 7, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Postponed: Megadeth
Megadeth, Lamb of God, July 11, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Dead & Company
Dead & Company, July 13, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour” with Cole Swindell, Hardy, originally scheduled for July 17, 2020, rescheduled for July 16, 2021.
Rescheduled for 2021: Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour” with Garbage, Liz Phair, originally scheduled for July 18, 2020, rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2021.
Canceled: The Black Keys
The Black Keys’ “Let’s Rock Tour,” July 21, canceled.
Canceled: Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway Tour 2020” with Chris Lane, Matt Stell, July 23, canceled.
Postponed: Daryl Hall and John Oates
Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 24, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Halsey
Halsey, originally scheduled for July 25, 2020, rescheduled for July 24, 2021.
Canceled: Foreigner
Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero Tour 2020” with Kansas, Europe, July 26, canceled.
Postponed: Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour” with Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver, Aug. 1, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour,” originally scheduled for Aug. 2, rescheduled for Aug. 1 2021
Canceled: Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Night Ranger, Aug. 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald
The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020, rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.
Canceled: Lady Antebellum
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Aug. 15, canceled.
Postponed: Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty, the Wallflowers, Aug. 19, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Chris Young
Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, Payton Smith, Aug. 20, canceled.
Canceled: Nickelback
Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour” with Stone Temple Pilots, Switchback, Aug. 22, canceled.
Postponed: The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker 2020,” Aug. 23, postponed, no new date has been announced
Postponed: Maroon 5
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Aug. 29, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Incubus, 311
105.7 The Point Big Summer Show with Incubus with 311, Sept. 1, canceled.
Still on: Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Sept. 2, original show has not changed at this time.
Canceled: Korn
Korn, Faith No More, Sept. 17, canceled
Canceled: Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw’s “Here on Earth Tour” with Midland, Ingrid Andress, Sept. 24, canceled.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!