You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harry Styles' tour heading to Enterprise Center shifts to 2021
0 comments

Harry Styles' tour heading to Enterprise Center shifts to 2021

Subscribe for $1 a month
Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Courtesy of the artist

Update: Harry Styles fans will have to wait until 2021 for the pop singer to make his St. Louis debut. His July 21 concert at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021 at Enterprise Center. The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic.

As part of his statement on Twitter, he says he’ll be using the time he would have spent on tour this year instead listening and educating himself on how he can help in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available. Click here for refund information.

Jenny Lewis is also on the bill.

Original post: Singer Harry Styles makes his St. Louis debut with a show July 21 at Enterprise Center. The show is a stop on his “Love on Tour.” Jenny Lewis will open the show.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Styles hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 16. His new album is “Fine Line,” out Dec. 13. The album features “Lights Up.”

Styles is also known for his years with One Direction.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports