Harry Styles' tour heading to Enterprise Center shifts to 2021

Update: Harry Styles fans will have to wait until 2021 for the pop singer to make his St. Louis debut. His July 21 concert at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021 at Enterprise Center. The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic.

As part of his statement on Twitter, he says he’ll be using the time he would have spent on tour this year instead listening and educating himself on how he can help in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available. Click here for refund information.

Jenny Lewis is also on the bill.

Original post: Singer Harry Styles makes his St. Louis debut with a show July 21 at Enterprise Center. The show is a stop on his “Love on Tour.” Jenny Lewis will open the show.

Show time is at 8 p.m.