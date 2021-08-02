 Skip to main content
Hasan Minhaj’s 'The King’s Jester' tour coming to Stifel Theatre
Hasan Minhaj's 'The King's Jester' tour coming to Stifel Theatre

Correspondents Dinner

The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj entertains the guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

 Cliff Owen

Hasan Minhaj’s “The King’s Jester” tour is at Stifel Theatre with a show on March 18, 2021. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $41.50-$91.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Minhaj’s Netflix special is “Homecoming King.”

 

