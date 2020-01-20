Hayley Kiyoko cancels tour including date at the Pageant

Singer Hayley Kiyoko has canceled her entire tour including a March 1 show at the Pageant. She says she was forced to cancel because the timing wasn’t going as she’d hoped and factors were not aligning. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

In a deeply apologetic statement, she wrote:

“Hey my Kiyokians,

We have been on this journey for some time now and I'm so proud of this beautiful community of people supporting each other together. You inspire me each and everyday. We have grown so much each and every year, and as a community we must continue to grow. With every step forward sometimes we have setbacks that help make us stronger and push harder.

And so I have some upsetting news. The timing for the tour didn’t go the way we had hoped and due to a lot of factors not aligning for the year ahead, I am forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my upcoming North American tour. I have never canceled one show date in my entire career and so this is really one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, and even more heartbreaking to express to you.

I promise we will look back at this time and know it led to something bigger and greater. Please know that I’m not going anywhere. I won’t be taking any time off. I will be using this time to work extremely hard on finishing my new album in order to give you my absolute best. I apologize deeply for disappointing you and I promise I will give you that space to be free soon. You guys mean the world to me and have always shown up for me. I want to continue to show up for you and represent our community to the best of my ability. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for trying to understand. Full refunds for your tickets and VIP packages will be available at point of purchase. I love you all so much. I’m so sorry. -- Hayley”

