Heather Headley headlining the Sheldon Concert Hall's 2022 Gala

Heather Headley will headline the Sheldon Concert Hall’s 2022 Gala on April 2.

The evening will celebrate the re-opening of the Sheldon’s premier event space, now renamed the Konneker Room (formerly the Louis Spiering Room). The renaming is in tribute to the Sheldon supporters Wilfred and Ann Lee Konneker, whose $3 million bequest is the largest ever gift to the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Concert only tickets are $70-$80 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at metrotix.com.

Gala tickets start at $500 and include cocktails, dinner, valet parking, preferred concert seating and more. Call 314-533-9900 or go to thesheldon.org/events/2022gala for gala tickets.

The Sheldon Concert Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

