Heather Headley will headline Sheldon Gala 2022
Heather Headley will headline the Sheldon Gala 2022 on April 2. 

The evening will celebrate the reopening of the Sheldon’s premier event space, renamed the Konneker Room (formerly the Louis Spiering Room) for Sheldon supporters Wilfred and Ann Lee Konneker, whose $3 million bequest is the venue's largest gift ever.

Concert-only tickets are $70-$80 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at metrotix.com.

Gala tickets start at $500 and include cocktails, dinner, valet parking, preferred concert seating and more. Call 314-533-9900 or go to thesheldon.org/events/2022gala for tickets.

The Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

