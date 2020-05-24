Helium Comedy Club to reopen for live shows in June — with social distancing

The venue detailed its new policies in a Q&A, reprinted here:

Q. Will your staff be taking temperatures upon arrival?

A. All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside the venue.

Q. How will social distancing guidelines be applied?

A. Customers are asked to keep a minimum of 6 feet between groups while waiting in line to enter the showroom and/or the bathrooms.

Q. What does seating and capacity look like now?

A. Capacity of the showroom has been reduced significantly to allow for safe social distancing. All customers will be seated by a host at tables of no more than four people. No one will be sat with guests that are not in their own party.

Q. What is your plan for food and beverage service?