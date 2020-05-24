Helium Comedy Club will reopen for live shows in June with social distancing

Helium Comedy Club in the St. Louis Galleria reopens June 4 for live shows -- Shane Gillis of “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” performs June 4-6, and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” veteran Tony Roberts performs June 11-13.
The reopening comes after being closed for over two months in the wake of the current pandemic. The venue wants fans to know the club will be putting social distancing to practice in reopening.
In a message on its website that begins with thanking patrons for supporting Helium via donations, gift cards, attending virtual shows, etc., the club states: “When our venue reopens, we’ll be ready to safely welcome you back into our facility. We have new guidelines around social distancing, stringent protocols to help keep our guests and employees healthy and safe, and enhanced disinfecting measures throughout the venue.
“We know that all of these changes will feel a little weird at first, and perhaps they may seem a little unnecessary or frustrating. Our goal is to keep our staff, comedians, and customers safe. We want to provide you with the same great comedy and service that you are used to, and we want to do it safely."
The website also spells out, in detail, how social distancing at Helium Comedy Club will take place during the live shows in a Q&A format spelled out below.
Q. Will your staff be taking temperatures upon arrival?
A. All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside the venue.
Q. How will social distancing guidelines be applied?
A. Customers are asked to keep a minimum of 6 feet between groups while waiting in line to enter the showroom and/or the bathrooms.
Q. What does seating and capacity look like now?
A. Capacity of the showroom has been reduced significantly to allow for safe social distancing. All customers will be seated by a host at tables of no more than four people. No one will be sat with guests that are not in their own party.
Q. What is your plan for food and beverage service?
A. All food and beverage will be served on or in single-use containers. Staff members will be required to wear masks and gloves. Please note: customers will only be able to order food and beverages from their showroom server. Walk-up bar service will not be available.
Q. Should I bring hand sanitizer for my visit?
A. Yes. While we plan on having hand-sanitizing stations, we recommend you come prepared as well.
Q. Am I expected to wear a mask?
A. While it is not required, we ask that customers wear masks until seated at their tables for the safety of themselves, fellow guests, and our employees.
Q. In the event of a show cancellation will I be refunded?
A. Yes, you will receive a refund.
Q. What should I do if I have tickets to an event, but I or someone in my party isn't feeling well?
A. We would recommend you do not attend the show and contact the box office for a full refund.
