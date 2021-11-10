 Skip to main content
Henry Rollins bringing 'Good to See You' tour to the Pageant
Henry Rollins bringing 'Good to See You' tour to the Pageant

Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins

 Photo by Chris Halfin

Henry Rollins’ “Good to See You 2022” tour is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. April 27.

Tickets are $30-$90 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

