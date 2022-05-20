Here are 12 new St. Louis concerts you don't want to miss this year

Here are some of the newly announced concerts coming to St. Louis.

• AWOLNATION “Falling Forward Tour” with Badflower, the Mysterines, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $35-$45, ticketmaster.com

• Carbon Leaf, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $22.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketweb.com

• George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic and special guests, 5 p.m. July 10, the Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard, $30-$50, metrotix.com

• The Devil Wears Prada “Zombie Tour” with Stray from the Path, Dying Wish, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, the Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, $25, etix.com

• Sean Kingston “The Road to Deliverance Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, $30-$125, etix.com

• Peach Pit “Right Down the Street Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $27.50 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com

• The Shins “Oh, Inverted World 21st Anniversary Tour,” with Joseph, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

• “Sibling Rivalry” with Bob and Monét, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $40-$101, ticketmaster.com

• Boz Scaggs “Out of the Blues Tour” with the Robert Cray Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $39.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

• Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones Tour” with Jimmie Allen, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue, $36.50-$122, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

• Tyrone Wells “The Somebody to You Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street, $22-$25, metotix.com

• WerQFest 2022 with Julian King, Sevndeep, Bates & the Strangers, Frankie Dowop, Eldraco & Free Nation, Noah Fence, DJ Nico Marie, Jay-Marie is Holy, DDare Bionic, A.M. Strings, host Maxi Glamour, 5:30 p.m. July 9, the Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard, $20-$40 (proceeds benefit THISTL and the Trevor Project), metrotix.com

