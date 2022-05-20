 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are 12 new St. Louis concerts you don't want to miss this year

2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Carrie Underwood performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Here are some of the newly announced concerts coming to St. Louis.

AWOLNATION “Falling Forward Tour” with Badflower, the Mysterines, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $35-$45, ticketmaster.com

Carbon Leaf, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $22.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketweb.com

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic and special guests, 5 p.m. July 10, the Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard, $30-$50, metrotix.com

The Devil Wears Prada “Zombie Tour” with Stray from the Path, Dying Wish, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, the Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, $25, etix.com

Sean Kingston “The Road to Deliverance Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, $30-$125, etix.com

Peach Pit “Right Down the Street Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $27.50 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com

The Shins “Oh, Inverted World 21st Anniversary Tour,” with Joseph, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

Sibling Rivalry” with Bob and Monét, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $40-$101, ticketmaster.com

Boz Scaggs “Out of the Blues Tour” with the Robert Cray Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $39.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

• Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones Tour” with Jimmie Allen, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue, $36.50-$122, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

Tyrone Wells “The Somebody to You Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street, $22-$25, metotix.com

WerQFest 2022 with Julian King, Sevndeep, Bates & the Strangers, Frankie Dowop, Eldraco & Free Nation, Noah Fence, DJ Nico Marie, Jay-Marie is Holy, DDare Bionic, A.M. Strings, host Maxi Glamour, 5:30 p.m. July 9, the Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard, $20-$40 (proceeds benefit THISTL and the Trevor Project), metrotix.com

Jay-Marie is Holy performs during WerQfest at the Stupp Center in Tower Grove Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Summer concerts are back! A guide to 200+ shows for St. Louis music fans
