Here's how much tickets to the Rolling Stones' Dome at America's Center concert cost

Ticket prices for the Rolling Stones’ June 27 “No Filter Tour 2020” date at the Dome at America’s Center were oddly held back until pre-sale tickets went on sale via ticketmaster.com Wednesday morning. Now, after much speculation, the range of ticket prices look to start at $66.50 and go up to $699, plus fees (which apply to all Ticketmaster concerts).
Best advice to Rolling Stones fans is to get in where you fit in. And have your American Express card handy when ordering tickets through the pre-sale. That card is the only way to purchase pre-sale tickets.
The general public sale is at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.
Show time is at 8 p.m.