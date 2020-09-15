 Skip to main content
Here's how Nelly did on his 'Dancing With the Stars' debut
"Dancing With the Stars"/Nelly

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2020 Premiere" - NELLY, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Performing the salsa to his own song “Ride Wit Me” with pro dancer Daniella Karagach, St. Louis superstar Nelly made his “Dancing With the Stars” debut on ABC Monday night during the show’s 29th season premiere, scoring 16 out of 30 points for the performance.

The scores seemed a bit lower than expected, which drew boos from the crowd and ranked Nelly No. 12 out of 15 celebrity dancers.

The scores will carry over and combine with judges’ scores from week two; week two will also see the first weekly live viewing audience vote of the season and the first elimination.

Starting the performance on a motorcycle, Nelly and Karagach delivered respectably, with Nelly’s backflip serving as the dance’s unexpected highlight. He looked as if he was having the time of his life.

After the performance, judge Bruno Tonioli thanked Karagach for taking Nelly on a wonderful ride and said their connection was fun, but Nelly needed to be more elastic.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said Nelly has a groove no one else had but he needs to open up and expose his heart. She added she didn't see the backflip coming.

New judge Derek Hough said their dance was dance, that he wanted to shake Nelly's hand since he's a fan except for social distancing, and that Nelly may want to wear ballroom shoes instead of sneakers moving forward.

Nelly called it weird dancing to his own song but added he had a great teacher in Karagach.

In the pre-recorded package before the dance, Nelly said he was looking forward to the experience and to bringing a whole new swag to the situation. Karagach said she was the biggest fan of Nelly growing up.

Nelly's performance came near the end of the show, just before the night's closer, Carole Baskin of “Tiger King." Though the buzziest get this season, Baskin easily ranked in last place with a score of 11.

The show is now hosted by Tyra Banks.

Get more “Dancing With the Stars” information here.

View this post on Instagram

#YUNGSWIVEL in the zone..!!!🕺🏽 😂 LETS GOOOOOO @dancingabc

A post shared by NELLY (@nelly) on

DANCING WITH THE STARS - Daniella Karagach and Nelly.
