Concert tickets are a steal with the return of Live Nation’s Concert Week. The promotion offers $25 all-in tickets to major shows, on sale May 10-16.

More than 3,800 shows across the country are participating, including a number of them in St. Louis.

Music lovers should go to livenation.com/concertweek to see the full list of participating shows. Once they’ve selected a show, look for “Concert Week Promotion.”

The general sale begins at 10 a.m. May 10 and runs through 11:59 p.m. May 16.

Here are the participating shows in the St. Louis market.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Pointfest

• Hank Williams Jr.

• Matchbox Twenty

• Fall Out Boy

• Outlaw Music Festival

• TLC/Shaggy

• El Monstero

• Tears for Fears

• Snoop Dogg

• Godsmack and Staind

• Foreigner

• Bret Michaels

• Sam Hunt

• Nickelback

• Ghost

• Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

• KIDZ BOP

• Luke Bryan

• The Offspring

• Pentatonix

• Disturbed

• Jason Aldean

• Avenged Sevenfold

St. Louis Music Park

• Louis Tomlinson

• Quinn XCII

• The Flaming Lips

• Charlie Puth

• Young the Giant

• Yungblud

• Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

• Cavetown

• Walker Hayes

• Darius Rucker

• Lindsey Stirling

• Mt. Joy

• Goo Goo Dolls

• Rick Springfield

• Dethklok and BABYMETAL

• The Urge

Enterprise Center

• Thomas Rhett

• Bryan Adams

• LL Cool J

• Alicia Keys

Stifel Theatre

• Seal

• Ben Folds

• Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

• Derek Hough

The Factory

• Seven Lions

Chaifetz Arena

• Jon Pardi

Ticket prices include all fees upfront, though not taxes. Tickets are available while supplies last.