Concert tickets are a steal with the return of Live Nation’s Concert Week. The promotion offers $25 all-in tickets to major shows, on sale May 10-16.
More than 3,800 shows across the country are participating, including a number of them in St. Louis.
Music lovers should go to livenation.com/concertweek to see the full list of participating shows. Once they’ve selected a show, look for “Concert Week Promotion.”
The general sale begins at 10 a.m. May 10 and runs through 11:59 p.m. May 16.
Here are the participating shows in the St. Louis market.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
• Pointfest
• Hank Williams Jr.
• Matchbox Twenty
• Fall Out Boy
• Outlaw Music Festival
• TLC/Shaggy
• El Monstero
• Tears for Fears
• Snoop Dogg
• Godsmack and Staind
• Foreigner
• Bret Michaels
• Sam Hunt
• Nickelback
• Ghost
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top
• KIDZ BOP
• Luke Bryan
• The Offspring
• Pentatonix
• Disturbed
• Jason Aldean
• Avenged Sevenfold
St. Louis Music Park
• Louis Tomlinson
• Quinn XCII
• The Flaming Lips
• Charlie Puth
• Young the Giant
• Yungblud
• Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World
• Cavetown
• Walker Hayes
• Darius Rucker
• Lindsey Stirling
• Mt. Joy
• Goo Goo Dolls
• Rick Springfield
• Dethklok and BABYMETAL
• The Urge
Enterprise Center
• Thomas Rhett
• Bryan Adams
• LL Cool J
• Alicia Keys
Stifel Theatre
• Seal
• Ben Folds
• Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
• Derek Hough
The Factory
• Seven Lions
Chaifetz Arena
• Jon Pardi
Ticket prices include all fees upfront, though not taxes. Tickets are available while supplies last.