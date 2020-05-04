Here's how to vote for Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko tonight on 'The Voice'

Straight from Kirkwood — it’s TV’s “The Voice.”

In a reinvention of the show's final rounds that begin with tonight’s broadcast, the show will feature performances shot from the 17 remaining contestants' homes, including that of Kirkwood singer Joanna Serenko. She's on Blake Shelton’s team on the show.

Coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas will appear separately from their homes with their commentary; Carson Daly will host from the show's empty studio in Los Angeles.

"The Voice" showrunner Aubrey Morrissey said: “Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring ‘The Voice’ to life in a fresh and intimate way. It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique 'Voice' experience that will feel both new and familiar."