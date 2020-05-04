You are the owner of this article.
Here's how to vote for Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko tonight on 'The Voice'
NUP_188876_3176.JPG

Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood sings during the blind auditions for Season 18 of "The Voice." 

 Photo by Mitchell Haddad, NBC

Straight from Kirkwood — it’s TV’s “The Voice.”

In a reinvention of the show's final rounds that begin with tonight’s broadcast, the show will feature performances shot from the 17 remaining contestants' homes, including that of Kirkwood singer Joanna Serenko. She's on Blake Shelton’s team on the show.

Coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas  will appear separately from their homes with their commentary; Carson Daly will host from the show's empty studio in Los Angeles.

"The Voice" showrunner Aubrey Morrissey said: “Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring ‘The Voice’ to life in a fresh and intimate way. It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique 'Voice' experience that will feel both new and familiar."

Live results are on Tuesday’s show. Viewers can vote for Serenko at nbc.com/voicevote and on “The Voice” app, or for whichever singer they want. 

The final rounds/live shows follow the Blinds, the Battles and the Knockouts, which Serenko passed through quite eventfully after bouncing from team to team.

“American Idol” debuted its at-home shows a week ago.

As Joanna Serenko advances, we take a look back at 17 St. Louisans on TV singing shows. 

 

 

