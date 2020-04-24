Here's how you can get a refund for canceled, postponed Live Nation shows

Live Nation, the world’s top producer of concerts, announced Friday a new Ticket Relief Plan with refund options for shows that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for canceled events. Or, for canceled shows at Live Nation venues, you have 30 days to opt in to a 150% credit for use on future tickets.
For rescheduled and postponed shows, tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date, or you can opt for a refund within 30 days of when the reschedule date is first announced.
Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1. If you have tickets to a postponed show, you must wait until the reschedule date is announced to select your refund option.
Click here for the full details including the list of Live Nation venues.
Live Nation events in St. Louis include postponed shows such as Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, Bon Jovi, the 1975, and Pearl Jam at Enterprise Center, Kesha and Steve Miller Band at St. Louis Music Park, and Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Previously, Ticketmaster, which is owned by Live Nation, said in a statement that it “intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows.”
