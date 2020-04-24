Here's how you can get a refund for canceled, postponed Live Nation shows

Live Nation, the world’s top producer of concerts, announced Friday a new Ticket Relief Plan with refund options for shows that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for canceled events. Or, for canceled shows at Live Nation venues, you have 30 days to opt in to a 150% credit for use on future tickets.

For rescheduled and postponed shows, tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date, or you can opt for a refund within 30 days of when the reschedule date is first announced.

Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1. If you have tickets to a postponed show, you must wait until the reschedule date is announced to select your refund option.

Click here for the full details including the list of Live Nation venues.